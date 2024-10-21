Assam: Governor’s Pratibha Protsahan Yojana 2024-25; Screening Test Conducted Across State

GUWAHATI: The screening test for the Governor Assam's Pratibha Protsahan Yojana 2024-25 was successfully conducted today across four centres, namely the Cotton University, Guwahati; Bongaigaon University, Bongaigaon; Jagannath Barooah University, Jorhat; and Gurucharan University, Silchar. A total of 511 students participated in the screening test.

The initiative has been envisaged and initiated by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The scheme aims at providing free coaching for the UPSC Civil Services Examination to the aspiring candidates. The coaching will be facilitated and imparted by the reputed agencies in New Delhi (NCR), namely Pawan Chintan Dhara Ashram and Arya Pratibha Vikas Sansthan.

The screening test was conducted by Raj Bhavan, Assam, with the complete support from the district administrations at all test centres, a press release said.

