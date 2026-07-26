Assam Govt Brings Directorate of Economics & Statistics Under Finance (Economic Affairs) Department

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has placed the Directorate of Economics and Statistics under the administrative control of the Finance (Economic Affairs) Department with immediate effect. According to a notification issued by the Finance Department, the move aims to strengthen administrative coordination and ensure the smooth functioning of the Directorate. As part of the transition, the General Administration Department (GAD) has been asked to transfer officers and staff who were earlier serving in the Directorate under the Transformation and Development Department to the Finance (Economic Affairs) Department to ensure continuity of work and uninterrupted functioning.

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