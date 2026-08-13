Assam Govt Declares Key Fancy Bazar Roads No-Vending, No-Parking to Ease Traffic

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a move aimed at easing persistent traffic congestion in one of Guwahati’s busiest commercial hubs, the Assam government has decided to declare SS Road, MS Road and HB Road in Fancy Bazar as “No Vending Zones”.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at Janata Bhawan on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai. The meeting discussed measures to improve traffic movement and pedestrian safety in the Fancy Bazar area. It was also decided that vehicle parking would be prohibited along the three roads to facilitate smoother traffic flow.

The minister stressed the need to create adequate awareness among traders, vendors, commuters and the general public before the measures are implemented. A formal notice will also be served ahead of enforcement. A follow-up meeting will be held with the MLA of Guwahati Central, District Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro), Commissioner of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and DTO (Enforcement), Kamrup (Metro), to finalise the implementation strategy and modalities.

The proposed measures are aimed at making Fancy Bazar more organised and safer while improving mobility for commuters and pedestrians and ensuring smoother business activities.

The meeting was attended by Guwahati Central MLA Vijay Kumar Gupta, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, GMC Commissioner Chinmoy Prakash Phookan, ADCP (Traffic-II) Mrinmoy Goswami, ACP Traffic-II Dipjyoti Dadhara, the Deputy Mayor and GMC councillors, senior GMC officials and representatives of the Fancy Bazar Committee.

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