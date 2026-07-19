Assam Govt Orders Departments to Avoid Delays in Child Care and Other Leave Requests

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has issued a fresh advisory directing all Administrative Departments, Directorates and Subordinate Offices to ensure the timely processing and disposal of leave applications submitted by government employees.

The advisory, issued by the Personnel Department and addressed to the senior-most Secretaries of all Administrative Departments, comes in response to repeated instances of delays in processing leave requests, particularly applications for Child Care Leave (CCL) and other categories of leave.

According to the department, many government employees have been submitting leave applications just before the intended date of commencement of leave. At the same time, delays in processing such applications by departments and offices have been causing administrative difficulties as well as personal hardship to employees.

To address the issue, the Personnel Department has directed all officers and employees to submit leave applications well in advance, except in cases of sudden medical emergencies, and in accordance with the prescribed rules.

The government has also instructed all Administrative Departments, Directorates and Subordinate Offices to ensure prompt processing and timely disposal of all leave applications without unnecessary delay.

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