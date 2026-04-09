Assam Govt Orders Digital Overhaul of Medical Reimbursement System

The executive order introduces a set of mandatory reforms that all departments must implement immediately.

Going forward, all advice slips must be generated through the Finassam Portal and authenticated by competent authorities using digital signatures. Medical reimbursement approvals must also be issued online, in line with the Assam Delegation of Financial Powers (DFP) Rules, 2022.

Departments have been directed to carry out frequent reconciliation of records with all stakeholders. They will also be given access to a centralised budget head, with reimbursements processed on a First-In, First-Out basis to ensure fairness and transparency.

The Finance Department confirmed that the directives have been approved by the competent authority and that compliance is required without delay across all government departments.