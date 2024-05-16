Reimbursement of security-related expenditure: Assam receives Rs 162 crore in financial year of 2023–24

GUWAHATI: The Central Government has reimbursed Rs 162.65 crore in security-related expenditure (SRE) to Assam and Rs 300 crore to five other states of the Northeast for the financial year 2023–24 up to December 31, 2023.

The Central Government has been implementing a scheme for reimbursement of security-related expenditures (SRE) for the states seriously affected by insurgency since 1995. The scheme is being implemented in all NE states except Mizoram and Sikkim.

According to a report of the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs), North East Division, the Central Government reimburses the security-related expenditures of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. In fiscal 2023–24, the Centre reimbursed Rs 300 crore for six north-eastern states, including Assam, up to December 31, 2023. Assam got the highest share of Rs 162.65 crore out of the Rs 300 crore. While Manipur got Rs 83.02 crore, Tripura got Rs 20.90 crore, Nagaland received Rs 18.33 crore, Arunachal Pradesh received Rs 7.84 crore, and Meghalaya received Rs 7.26 crore.

The MHA report has also revealed that the Centre has released Rs 3026.47 crore to the six north-eastern states since 2014–15 as reimbursement of security-related expenditures. Of this Rs 3026.47 crore, Assam received the highest amount of Rs 1619.42 crore among the six states in the region. And Assam received the highest amount of Rs 287.74 crore under this scheme in the financial year 2017-18.

Under the security-related expenditure (SRE) scheme, the expenditure on the following security-related items is shared between the centre and the state concerned in the ratio of 90:10:

Special training to state police and prison administration personnel for counter-insurgency capabilities; raising of India Reserve Battalions; civil works, including necessary repairs for providing infrastructure support to CAPF (Central Armed Police Force); logistics provided to the CAPFs/Army deployed in the State; ex-gratia grant and gratuitous relief to the victims of extremist violence; transportation of arrested militants to jails outside the state or those arrested from outside the state and brought to the state by special flights; honorarium paid to village guards / village defence committees / village defence force/SPOs/Home Guards deployed for security purposes; NSA detenue; surrendered insurgents and their rehabilitation; maintenance of designated camps set up for groups with whom the Central Government/State Governments have entered into agreement for Suspension of Operation (SoO); training of SoO cadres, etc.

The Centre also reimburses 75 percent of expenditure incurred on POL (petrol, oil, and lubricants) by the State Police, and the ex-gratia payment in case of death or permanent incapacity of CAPF personnel is borne 100 percent by the Central Government.

