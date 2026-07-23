Assam Govt Permanently Retains Provincialised College Posts, Clarifies No Extra Financial Burden

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has ordered the permanent retention of all teaching and non-teaching posts created under the Assam Venture Educational Institutions (Provincialisation of Services) Act, 2011, as amended in 2013, for the provincialisation of services in colleges.

The Higher Education Department issued the notification following a Cabinet decision taken on July 10, 2026. The order comes into immediate effect.

According to the notification, the retained posts will continue as sanctioned posts in the respective provincialised colleges under the Higher Education Department. The government clarified that these posts will not be treated as personal posts and will remain in existence even after the retirement, resignation, death or any other vacancy of an incumbent.

The notification further states that all vacancies arising in these permanently retained posts will be filled by the Government in accordance with prevailing recruitment rules, statutory provisions and government policy.

The government has also directed that any redundant teaching or non-teaching posts resulting from changes in student enrolment, rationalisation or administrative restructuring will be identified and abolished based on the advice of the Finance Department and applicable government guidelines.

The order specifies that the permanent retention of these posts will not create any additional financial burden on the State, as the sanctioned strength already exists and the employees have been receiving regular salaries under the applicable UGC/ROP pay scales since January 1, 2013.

The Director of Higher Education, Assam, has been entrusted with maintaining the sanctioned post strength, assessing vacancies and initiating recruitment proposals wherever required in accordance with government rules and policy.

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