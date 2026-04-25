Dispur Orders Colleges to Stop Hiring Contractual Teachers, Non-Teaching Staff Against Unsanctioned Posts

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Higher Education Department of the Government of Assam now prohibits all provincialised and government colleges from engaging contractual staff-both in teaching and non-teaching capacities-against non-existent or sanctioned posts. The Department also directed all such colleges to take the necessary steps to discontinue their engagements in accordance with applicable rules and contractual terms, following due process.

In an official communiqué, the state Commissioner & Secretary of the Higher Education Department stated that no institution is allowed to appoint contractual personnel against non-existent or unsanctioned positions under any circumstances. Such appointments are in contravention of the applicable statutory provisions, rules, and executive instructions, the letter emphasized.

The department noted with concern that several colleges had been appointing staff on an ad hoc or contractual basis without prior approval, violating statutory rules and government instructions. These irregular appointments have reportedly led to multiple court cases as contractual employees sought regularisation of their services, creating legal and administrative complications.

"In view of the above, and in order to avoid future litigation and ensure adherence to established recruitment norms and procedures, all concerned are hereby directed to refrain from engaging any teaching or non-teaching staff on a contractual basis with immediate effect," the letter further stated.

Regarding the contractual staff presently engaged in the provincialised and government colleges, the letter advised such institutions to take necessary steps to discontinue such engagements in accordance with applicable rules and contractual terms, ensuring that due process is followed.

Warning that strict action will be taken against any authority found violating the order, the letter went on to state, "All concerned authorities are, therefore, directed to ensure immediate, strict, and unqualified compliance with the above instructions. Any instance of non-compliance detected subsequently shall invite stringent action without further notice."

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