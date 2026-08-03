Assam Govt Re-engages Retired IAS Officer Md Shah Nawaz Choudhury as Special Secretary, School Education

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has re-engaged retired IAS officer Md. Shah Nawaz Choudhury as Special Secretary of the School Education Department for a period of one year, effective from August 1, 2026.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel, Governor of Assam approved the re-engagement of Choudhury following his superannuation from service on July 31, 2026. During his tenure, he will exercise full administrative and financial powers.

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