Gauhati High Court Summons Assam IAS Officer in Contempt Case Linked to APSC Recruitment Scam

Guwahati: Contempt of court proceedings have been initiated against an Assam government IAS officer over the alleged failure to comply with a Gauhati High Court order in connection with the APSC recruitment scam.

As per sources, the High Court has summoned Akash Deep, Commissioner and Secretary of the Assam Transport Department, after a contempt petition alleged that he did not implement the court's directive to reinstate an accused officer in the recruitment scam.

The court has directed Akash Deep to appear in person on August 31 at 10:30 am and explain why action should not be taken against him for the alleged non-compliance.

The matter relates to an earlier High Court order directing the reinstatement of Suranjita Hazarika, whose probation period had already been completed. The court had also instructed the department to initiate departmental proceedings against her within 90 days.

However, despite the order, Hazarika was not reinstated. Reports said the Transport Department neither restored her to service nor issued any formal dismissal order.

Following the alleged failure to implement the court's directions, Hazarika approached the High Court by filing a contempt petition against the senior bureaucrat.

The case has brought fresh attention to the long-running APSC recruitment scam, with further proceedings expected after the officer's appearance before the Gauhati High Court later this month.