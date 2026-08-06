Guwahati

Assam Govt Reshuffles Senior Police Ranks After IPS Officer Moves to CBI

The Assam Government ordered the transfer and posting of two senior police officers in the interest of public service following the release of an IPS officer for Central deputation.
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government ordered the transfer and posting of two senior police officers in the interest of public service following the release of an IPS officer for Central deputation. According to a notification issued by the Home (A) Department, Sushanta Biswa Sarma, APS, Senior Superintendent of Police, CID (Crime against Women & Children), was transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Barpeta. The transfer followed the release of IPS officer Pushkin Jain on Central deputation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), New Delhi. Marylyn Zawlsangmawi, APS, Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Bongaigaon, was transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (In-charge), CID (Crime against Women & Children), Assam, succeeding Sushanta Biswa Sarma. The transfers will take effect from the date the officers assume charge of their new assignments.

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