KOKRAJHAR: BJSM raises alarm over low SC, ST, OBC representation in IAS, IPS, IFS

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) on Wednesday expressed deep concern and strong dissatisfaction over the extremely low representation of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the country’s premier All India Services — the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

In a statement, BJSM Working President DD Narzary cited data presented in the Rajya Sabha on February 12 by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, highlighting that the representation of marginalized communities in these elite services remains alarmingly low. According to the data, in the IAS, only 2.42% of officers are from SC, 1.2% from ST, and 4.39% from OBC communities. In the IPS, the figures are 3.06% (SC), 1.54% (ST), and 5.5% (OBC). In the IFS, representation stands at 4.39% (SC), 2.21% (ST), and 10.67% (OBC).

The BJSM strongly condemned this structural imbalance, stating that such disproportionately low presence of SC, ST, and OBC officers in the higher echelons of administration violates the spirit of constitutional justice and inclusive governance. The organization also noted that out of the total authorized strength of 15,169 officers across IAS, IPS, and IFS, as many as 2,834 posts (18.6%) remain vacant — including 1,300 in IAS, 505 in IPS, and 1,029 in IFS. BJSM said these vacancies provide a critical opportunity to correct systemic disparities through proper implementation of reservation policies.

“These services play a decisive role in policy formulation, governance, law enforcement, and international diplomacy. Continued marginalization of historically deprived communities in these top administrative positions is unacceptable in a democratic republic,” the statement read. BJSM demanded immediate corrective measures to ensure proportionate and adequate allocation of posts to SC, ST, and OBC candidates, strict enforcement of constitutional reservation norms while filling existing vacancies, a transparent review mechanism to monitor representation at all administrative levels, and policy interventions to encourage greater participation of marginalized communities in civil services.

On Tuesday, BJSM sent a memorandum to Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, urging urgent and concrete steps to restore faith in constitutional safeguards and uphold the principles of social justice and equality.

The BJSM reaffirmed its commitment to continue raising its voice until adequate and respectful representation of SC, ST, and OBC communities in the All India Services is ensured.

