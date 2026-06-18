Assam govt steps up preparations for Ambubachi Mela, with 8 lakh pilgrims expected

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government intensified administrative and logistical preparations for the annual Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple, with nearly eight lakh devotees and visitors expected to attend the religious gathering.

The Tourism Department said extensive arrangements had been made to ensure smooth movement, safety and sanitation during the festival. Tourism Minister Ajanta Neog stated that three large temporary camps had been established to accommodate pilgrims arriving from different parts of the country. Road repair and resurfacing works on major routes leading to the temple had also been expedited to ease traffic congestion.

Authorities installed a public address system across the mela area to facilitate crowd management and disseminate information to devotees. The minister said special emphasis had been placed on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene, while dedicated measures had been introduced to assist elderly pilgrims and persons with disabilities.

Food safety teams were deployed across the mela zone to monitor quality standards and prevent health hazards. Neog also noted that Assam had recorded around 85 lakh domestic tourists and nearly 42,000 foreign visitors during the current period, reflecting the state’s expanding tourism sector.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, Jayanta Sarathi Borah, announced a comprehensive traffic management plan for the festival. Under the arrangements, no vehicles except emergency services would be permitted beyond Nursery Point. Vehicles carrying essential goods would be allowed only during the night between 11 pm and 5 am.

Special ferry services were arranged through the Pandu route and between Sonaram School playground and nearby ghats to facilitate the movement of pilgrims. Traffic from Kamakhya Railway Station towards Pandu Port would be diverted via Adabari, while restrictions would be imposed on vehicles travelling from Jalukbari towards the Swagat Hospital route.

Public buses would be allowed to use the flyover, but their movement on the service road below would remain prohibited. The authorities also designated several parking zones and warned against illegal roadside parking.

Commissioner and Secretary of Tourism Diganta Barah said devotees would be allowed to proceed towards the temple between 5 am and 6 pm during the mela. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found consuming alcohol or narcotic substances within the pilgrimage area.

He also said devotees would have to enter the temple premises barefoot, as footwear, including shoes and sandals, would not be permitted inside. The administration expressed confidence that the elaborate arrangements would ensure a safe and orderly experience for pilgrims attending Ambubachi Mela 2026.

Also Read: Northeast Frontier Railway Arranges Special Trains For Ambubachi Mela Pilgrims