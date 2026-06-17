Northeast Frontier Railway Arranges Special Trains For Ambubachi Mela Pilgrims

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway is making extensive preparations to ensure a smooth, safe and comfortable travel experience for the thousands of devotees expected to attend the annual Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati from 22nd to 25th June 2026.

Anticipating a increase in passenger traffic during the mela, NFR has introduced a range of passenger-focused measures, including the operation of special trains, round-the-clock ticketing facilities, deployment of additional railway and security personnel, establishment of help desks and enquiry counters, and distribution of food packets and drinking water to pilgrims.

The arrangements are made at facilitating seamless movement of devotees, effective crowd management and enhanced passenger convenience during one of the region's most important spiritual gatherings.

To accommodate the rush, NFR is operating three special unreserved train services comprising nearly 50 General Second Class coaches, connecting Kamakhya with key destinations across Assam and North Bengal. In addition, several regular passenger trains are being temporarily made with 11 extra GS coaches to increase carrying capacity during the mela period.

As part of the special arrangements, Train No. 05661 Kamakhya–Alipurduar Junction one-way special service will depart from Kamakhya on 19 June 2026 and arrive at Alipurduar the after day.

Furthermore, Train Nos. 05444 and 05445 Alipurduar–Kamakhya–Alipurduar special services will operate daily from 20 to 22 June and from 24 to 27 June 2026, providing enhanced connectivity between Assam and North Bengal during the festival.

Additional services include Train No. 05780 New Jalpaiguri–Kamakhya Special, which will run on 20 and 27 June 2026, and Train No. 05779 Kamakhya–New Jalpaiguri Special, which will operate on 21 and 28 June 2026, offering devotees more travel options to visit the revered shrine.

To facilitate hassle-free ticketing, additional ticket counters will remain operational round the clock at Kamakhya and Guwahati railway stations. Special help desks and enquiry counters are also being established at key locations to provide guidance and assistance to pilgrims throughout the mela.

For effective crowd management and passenger safety, additional personnel from the Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police and the commercial and technical departments are being deployed at Kamakhya, Guwahati and other major stations.

In addition, around 200 volunteers from the NFR Bharat Scouts and Guides will assist pilgrims by providing information, guidance and support services, helping to ensure a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage experience.

With these arrangements in place, Northeast Frontier Railway is geared up to provide a safe, convenient and seamless travel experience for devotees attending the Ambubachi Mela while ensuring smooth passenger movement throughout the festival period.