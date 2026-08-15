Assam Govt Suspends Panchayat & Rural Development Engineer After Vigilance DA Case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has placed Dhiren Bharali, Assistant Executive Engineer of Bihdia Jajikona Development Block, under suspension following the registration of a case against him by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (V&AC), Assam.

Bharali was earlier serving as Junior Engineer at the Kamrup (Metro) Zilla Parishad. According to the Panchayat & Rural Development Department, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Directorate of V&AC, reported that an enquiry had been conducted against the officer.

Based on the findings of the enquiry, a case was registered against Bharali on June 18, 2026. The V&AC authorities subsequently recommended placing him under suspension as the matter remains under investigation.

Acting on the recommendation, the Governor of Assam ordered Bharali’s suspension with immediate effect under Rule 6(1)(c) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964.

During the period of suspension, Bharali will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per government rules. He has also been directed not to leave his headquarters without prior permission from the competent authority. The suspension will remain in force pending further proceedings in connection with the vigilance case.

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