Gauhati High Court Grants Bail to Suspended ACS Officer Lachit Kumar Das in Bribery Case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court on Friday granted bail to suspended Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Lachit Kumar Das, who was arrested in connection with a bribery case under investigation by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

Das was arrested on May 21, 2026, after officials allegedly caught him red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000 during a trap operation conducted by the Anti-Corruption Branch.

Following his arrest, investigators searched his flat in Khulshali, Beltola, in the presence of a magistrate. During the search, officials recovered cash amounting to Rs 1.17 crore from a locked almirah, which the investigating team forced open.

According to officials, the total amount seized was approximately Rs 1,17,30,000 in currency notes. The case drew widespread attention because of the substantial cash recovery made during the investigation. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption is continuing its probe to ascertain the source of the seized money and examine whether it is linked to alleged corrupt practices. The detailed conditions attached to the bail granted by the Gauhati High Court were not immediately known. The investigation into the case is continuing.

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