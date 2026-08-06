Assam Govt Widens ‘Apun Bahan’ Loan Subsidy, Offers Higher Support for Women, Divyangjan and EV Buyers

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has extended its flagship ‘Apun Bahan’ vehicle loan interest subsidy scheme until March 31, 2031, enabling eligible government employees to purchase new vehicles with financial assistance. The revised guidelines were notified by the Finance Department.

The scheme offers interest subvention on vehicle loans availed from Scheduled Commercial Banks, Regional Rural Banks and the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank.

Under the revised policy, regular State Government employees and eligible employees of National Health Mission (NHM), Samagra Shiksha, Assam, Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd. (APGCL), Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd. (APDCL) and Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Ltd. (AEGCL) will continue to receive the benefit.

As per the notification, male employees purchasing petrol or diesel vehicles will receive a 2% interest subsidy, while women employees and Divyangjan will be eligible for a 3% subsidy. To promote green mobility, the government has announced a 4% interest subsidy for all eligible employees purchasing Battery Electric Vehicles (EVs).

The subsidy will be available only during the loan tenure and subject to timely repayment, as certified by the lending bank.

Also Read: Assam Extends 'Apun Bahan' and 'Apon Ghar' Schemes for Vehicle and Housing Loans