Assam Extends 'Apun Bahan' and 'Apon Ghar' Schemes for Vehicle and Housing Loans

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Government of Assam has announced the extension of two major interest subvention schemes—the ‘Apun Bahan’ and ‘Apon Ghar’ schemes—to continue supporting government employees and eligible beneficiaries in purchasing vehicles and houses.

According to an executive order issued by the Finance (Audit & Fund) Department, Government of Assam, on Saturday, the Apun Bahan interest subvention scheme has been extended from April 1, 2026, to July 31, 2026.

The government clarified that all other terms and conditions regarding the Apun Bahan scheme will remain unchanged as laid down in office memorandums and notifications issued earlier on September 23, 2023; June 27, 2025; and September 10, 2025.

In a separate executive order issued the same day, the state government also extended the Apon Ghar interest subvention scheme for the same period, from April 1, 2026, to July 31, 2026.

Officials stated that the existing terms and conditions of the housing scheme will continue as per previous notifications issued on July 17, 2024, February 19, 2025, June 26, 2025, and September 10, 2025.

The extension is expected to benefit thousands of employees across Assam who plan to purchase vehicles or build homes using bank loans under these schemes.

