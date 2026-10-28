Assam Grants Special Leave to Teachers on October 30–31

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has granted special leave to teachers on October 30 and 31 to enable them to attend the State Biennial Conference of the All Assam Higher Secondary Teachers & Employees Association. An order issued by the Department of School Education on Monday stated that the decision was taken in response to an application submitted by the association on September 28, 2026. The state biennial conference of the association will be held from October 30 to November 1 in Lakhimpur district.

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