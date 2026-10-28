CBI Warns Public Against Phishing Scams, Urges Reporting of Cyber Fraud

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has urged people to remain vigilant against phishing attacks, warning that fraudsters use fake messages, emails and links to steal passwords, banking details and other personal information. In a social media post, the CBI advised people to verify the authenticity of links and senders before clicking on them and refrain from sharing one-time passwords (OTPs), PINs or passwords with anyone.

The agency also cautioned people against messages that create urgency by asking them to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) details, update bank accounts or claim refunds. It advised users to access services only through official websites and verified application links.

The CBI urged people to report suspicious emails and messages and advised those affected by cyber fraud to call the helpline 1930 or report the incident through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Emphasising the importance of online safety, the agency urged people to think carefully, verify information and act cautiously before responding to suspicious communications.

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