Assam: GST Intelligence Recovers Rs 2.05 Crore in Tax from Coke Industries After Seven-Day Probe

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The GST Intelligence, Assam, has recovered Rs 2.05 crore in tax from Naveen Kr Gupta, alias Naveen Singhal, who was identified as the key person behind Maa Kamakhya Coke Industries and several other businesses. The recovery followed a seven-day investigation conducted by the GST Intelligence team, which concluded its operation at around 12.30 am last night. Naveen reportedly paid the tax and penalty to the government on November 11, 2026. However, a substantial amount of tax is still pending. The authorities have given him one month to submit additional documents regarding certain discrepancies detected during the investigation. The final tax liability will be determined after verification of all the documents.

The investigation team also examined various aspects of the businesses and detected alleged large-scale tax evasion involving Maa Kamakhya Coke Industries and the Mahalaxmi Group.