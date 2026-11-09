Guwahati: GST Intelligence Uncovers Major Tax Evasion in Multi-Day Raids

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The GST Intelligence team continued its raid at Maa Kamakhya Coke Industries for the fourth consecutive day as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion. The team reportedly detected major discrepancies in the company's business transactions. Investigators also launched a search at M/S Mahalaxmi Continental Ltd., another firm linked to Naveen Kumar Gupta alias Naveen Singhal. The team reportedly identified several other GST registrations allegedly operated by Gupta in parallel. Two other partners, Anil Kumar Agarwal and Vinit Kumar Agarwal, remained unavailable to the investigating team, with reports stating that they were absconding and had not appeared for questioning.The investigation team was reportedly examining suspected tax evasion involving several crores of rupees.

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