Assam: Guidelines issued by Maa Kamakhya Devalaya

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Maa Kamakhya Devalaya has issued certain guidelines for the smooth functioning of the rituals during the Durga Puja.

According to the guidelines, “On September 25, the Krishna Navami Puja will start. The temple’s door will be closed at 2:00 p.m. On that day, the maximum limit of pilgrims will be 2000. The Murti Darshan timing will be from morning 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. On that day, VIP/VVIP passes will remain closed. From September 26 to October 9, the temple’s door will be open at 8:30 a.m., and after the offering of Bhoga to Devi Maa in the evening, Aarati rituals will be performed. Special passes will be limited.”

“On October 10, during the Saptami Puja, the temple’s door will open at 10:00 a.m. In the evening, after offering Bhoga to Devi Maa, Aarati rituals will be performed. On that day, the special Darshan facility will remain closed. On October 11, during the Ashtami/Navami Puja, the temple’s door will be open at 1:30 p.m. in the afternoon, and the pilgrims Darshan limit will be 1200. On that day, after morning rituals, gate number 1 will be opened for Murthy Darshan, and after 10:00 a.m., gate number 2 will be opened for Murthy Darshan. On that day, VIP/VVIP passes will remain closed. On October 12, during the Dashami Puja, the temple’s door will be open at 10:00 a.m. After offering Bhoga to Devi Maa (at 1:00 p.m. closed for Bhoga), the temple’s door will be closed in the evening,” the guidelines further stated.

Also Read: J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Offers Prayers at Assam’s Sacred Kamakhya Temple (sentinelassam.com)