J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Offers Prayers at Assam’s Sacred Kamakhya Temple

GUWAHATI: Lt Governor Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha visited Guwahati, Assam, on a one-day visit on Sunday.

He was received at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in the afternoon and directly proceeded to the famous Kamakhya temple, one of the most important and sacred Hindu pilgrimage centers in the region.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was received by the Kamakhya temple management committee with a 'gamosa' (the traditional scarf of Assam) and a souvenir when he arrived at the Kamakhya Temple.

The Lieutenant Governor thanked the management of the temple for all the arrangements they had made and stated, "The moment I step into this temple, I feel a divine presence.".

The temple of the Kamakhya is placed atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati. It is one of the manifestations of Shakti and houses the Goddess Kamakhya. It's considered a place with significant spiritual strength, where masses from the length and breadth of the nation and other countries visit for their pilgrimage. Major Hindu festivals such as Ambubachi Mela people visit this temple. It is one of the major Shakti Peeths among the lot.

It is one of the oldest and most respected centers for Tantric practices and one of the 51 Shakti Peeths. The visit assumes some symbolic significance in highlighting religious and cultural unity between northern and northeastern regions of India, along with strengthening ties with Jammu & Kashmir and other states.

While the Lt Governor visiting the Kamakhya temple is a part of the whole initiatives, it is a personal expression of faith and reverence.

