Assam: Guidelines Issued For Schools In Guwahati Due To Extreme Heatwave

GUWAHATI: Amidst the soaring temperatures due to scorching heat experienced in Guwahati of late, the District Elementary Education Officer Cum DMC Axom Sarba Siksha Abhijan Mission, Kamrup (M) has announced certain guidelines for both government and private schools in the district that should be strictly followed in order to avoid the side-effects of the intense heatwave until further notice.

This decision has been taken after consulting with the District Commissioner of Kamrup Metro and it will come into effect from Saturday, September 21.

According to this order, schools have been directed to start from 7:30 AM but have been strictly instructed to wrap up the classes latest by 12:30 noon.