Guwahati: Wall Collapse Claims Life Of Seven-Year-Old Boy In Hatigaon

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old child was killed after a portion of the wall from an under-construction building collapsed in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati on Thursday.

The untimely demise of the young boy has drawn a massive backlash following the tragedy as serious allegations of illegal construction and breaching construction norms have been leveled against the contractors.

Local residents privy to the matter said that the kid was playing with his friends near the under-construction site when the wall partially crumbled and fell on him.

He was immediately rushed to the GMCH but he eventually succumbed to his injuries as doctors declared him dead.