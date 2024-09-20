Guwahati: Wall Collapse Claims Life Of Seven-Year-Old Boy In Hatigaon

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old child was killed after a portion of the wall from an under-construction building collapsed in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati on Thursday.
The untimely demise of the young boy has drawn a massive backlash following the tragedy as serious allegations of illegal construction and breaching construction norms have been leveled against the contractors.
Local residents privy to the matter said that the kid was playing with his friends near the under-construction site when the wall partially crumbled and fell on him.
He was immediately rushed to the GMCH but he eventually succumbed to his injuries as doctors declared him dead.
The deceased has been identified as Hasid Akhtar Ahmed and was a student of ‘Blue Bell School’.
The contractor of the building has also been accused of failing to comply with construction norms by not maintaining the appropriate spacing between two structures.
A local resident complained that the walls lack support and the posts have not been cemented despite the fact that the construction work in the site has been going on for more than three months. The collapse has been attributed to this reason.
He further stated that there should be a minimum of six feet gap between two buildings as per the norms. However, the contractor neglected it as there was only two feet gap, as a result of which, the wall fell into the child.
The locals urged authorities to bring the construction work of the building to a grinding halt in order to avoid any such untoward incident in the future.
Meanwhile, Hatigaon police have arrived at the scene and took stock of the matter. An investigation has been launched to uncover further details into this case.
