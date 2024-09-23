Assam: Guwahati city grapples with sanitation crisis; residents demand action

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is facing a severe sanitation crisis. Overflowing sewers, unattended garbage dumps, and foul smells have become a constant nuisance for residents across the city. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), tasked with overseeing the city's environmental health, seems relatively unperturbed by these olfactory challenges.

Residents are at the mercy of the wind, which carries the stench of neglected waste across localities. Garbage dumped on roadsides in the Sundarpur area for extended periods without regular sweeping has led to concerns about the lack of regular cleaning efforts. Sewer overflows near Zoo Tiniali have prompted residents to describe the area as a dumping ground rather than a functioning sewage system.

"We have complained many times about this sewage issue, but no one has come to check. It's not just a sewage problem anymore; there are piles of dirt, making it look like a dumping ground now," a resident of Zoo Tiniali said.

The situation is exacerbated by the lack of consistent cleaning efforts, which could alleviate the problem. Residents highlighted significant health hazards due to improper handling of garbage. One of the residents who resides near the Durga Temple said, "My husband finds it difficult to breathe due to the foul smell, and during monsoon the area gets infested with mosquitoes, causing severe discomfort."

One of the residents said, "GMC has four garbage transfer stations, but these have become a cause of concern due to their unhygienic conditions and foul odour."

