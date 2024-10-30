Assam: Guwahati city residents protest tree felling; urge sustainable development

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Residents of Guwahati have come together to protest against the large-scale felling of trees at Dighalipukhuri to make way for a flyover. The locals are expressing their concerns over the loss of greenery in the area, which they believe will have a detrimental impact on the environment and the local ecosystem.

Authorities have marked around 30 trees in the Dighalipukhuri area with yellow crosses for felling, including some trees that are reportedly over 200 years old.

A local resident passionately appealed, “Stop cutting trees in the name of development. Preserve the beauty of the place. Over 200 people gathered to protest the tree felling, emphasizing the loss of natural beauty and environmental degradation. Dighalipukhuri, known for its historic pond and green cover, holds ecological and cultural significance in the city. The trees slated for removal provide critical shade, especially in summer, and are habitats for rare migratory birds, enhancing biodiversity in the urban landscape.”

Residents argue that the project threatens Guwahati’s natural beauty and will disrupt the local ecosystem, voicing concerns that a flyover might not be the best solution for traffic management in the area. The protesters expressed deep concern about the situation, planning to submit a letter to the Prime Minister’s office. “We are writing to highlight our concerns regarding the tree felling decision,” they explained. “It’s degrading the environment and nothing else.”

Renowned journalist and writer Mainee Mahanta, participating in the protest, stressed, “The city is full of pollution and dust, and this area is the only place where we can breathe freely. Don’t take this away from us.” Mahanta urged the state government to reconsider their decision, advocating for alternative development measures prioritizing environmental protection.

“We know people want development, but development at the expense of the environment is unacceptable,” Mahanta emphasized. “Real development means finding alternative measures that don’t harm the environment.”

Senior Advocate Angshuman Bora of the Gauhati High Court shared his concerns, suggesting suo moto cognizance of the tree felling issue. “A suo moto should be filed,” he proposed, potentially leading to legal action against the tree cutting.

Public on social media also showed concern regarding the issue. One citizen on social media said, “Dighalipukhuri has been one of my favourite places in life. I never want to see this beautiful place get barren, lifeless and concretized in the name of so-called “development”. The trees hold countless memories under its shade and I am very sure a lot of people will resonate with this feeling.”

Again a retired Prof. of NEHU, Apurba Kumar Baruah has voiced his concerns on social media regarding the impending tree felling issue. “All the trees of the area, including those in Cotton University and Handique College, should come together to fight against this felling issue. He emphasized the importance of collective action, stating, “All people should come together, not only during the day but also during night hours, so that the government does not get a chance to cut them down.”

Climate Journalist, Chandrani Sinha said, “In a region already suffering from relentless heat waves pushing 40 degrees, the government’s plan to destroy century-old trees around Guwahati’s Dighalipukhuri for a new flyover is a massive setback in the fight against climate change. These trees aren’t just part of our heritage; they’re crucial buffers against the rising heat, pollution, and climate impacts we face daily. Assam urgently needs green, sustainable solutions—not more concrete. We need progress that respects the environment and actively fights the climate crisis, not development that adds to it. Let’s raise our voices to #enoughtreefelling. #greenoverconcrete #Assam”

The protest underscores the community’s commitment to preserving Guwahati’s natural beauty and environmental well-being. With growing public outcry and potential legal intervention, the fate of the tree felling project remains uncertain.

