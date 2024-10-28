Assam: Students’ protest against felling of trees for flyover in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Cotton University unit of the SFI staged a protest near Dighalipukhuri today against the felling of trees for the construction of the flyover from Gauhati Club to Noonmati in the city.

A student said, "Dighalipukhuri is considered the lung of the city. We don't want the green lung of the city to be affected. This stretch of the road had several 100-year-old trees that have nests of various species of birds. We don't want the flyover to affect various fauna and flora of the city."

He further said, "Dighalipukhuri has an emotional attachment with Handique Girls' College and Cotton University. The government shouldn't have decided to erect a flyover that may affect the sentiments of the academic institutions. We want only sustainable development. The government should have formed an environment cell under the GMDA for the study of environmental effects of the flyover. However, the government hasn't done anything like that."

