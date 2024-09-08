Assam: Guwahati city swelters at 38°C; heat index soars to 47°C

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The city is experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures reaching a scorching 38°C and a heat index of 47°C. Devotees celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi are braving the intense heat while waiting in long queues at temples.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the high temperatures are expected to persist throughout the week, with no relief in sight for Guwahati. While some parts of Assam may experience isolated showers, it is not expected to see any respite from the heat anytime soon. The only forecasted relief comes in the form of rain and thunderstorms predicted for September 12 and 13. Until then, residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe in the heat.

