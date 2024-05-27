Assam: Respite from heatwave likely as IMD forecasts heavy rains in next two days

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: There has been no respite from the heatwave conditions that are prevailing across the state on Sunday. The highest maximum temperature of 40.8 degree Celsius was recorded at Lumding, followed by Tezpur with 38.4 degrees.

People in Guwahati have been sweating it out after the maximum temperature hit 40.1 degree Celsius on Saturday. There has been no relief for the city’s denizens as there was high humidity in the air, although the temperature slipped a few degrees to 38. However, a high of 38 degree Celsius is still 5.9 degrees above normal for the city at this time of the year.

The maximum temperature in Dibrugarh on Sunday stood at 37 degree Celsius, while Golaghat also registered 37 degrees. However, Mazbat sizzled with a maximum temperature of 38.2 degree Celsius while Jorhat registered a high of 37.2 degree Celsius.

The only silver lining in the dark clouds, literally, is the forecast by the regional centre (Guwahati) of the Indian Metereological Department (IMD) that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over several places in the state over the next two days, May 27 and 28.

According to IMD, on May 27, Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 Hrs) to Very Heavy rain (12-20 cm in 24 hrs) along with isolated extremely heavy rain (21 cm or more) is very likely to occur at isolated places over Goalpara, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi & Karimganj districts. Moreover, Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 Hrs) to Very Heavy rain (12-20 cm in 24 hrs) is very likely to occur at isolated places over Dhubri, South Salmara Mankachar, and Bongaigaon districts, the forecast said.

Again, on May 28, Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 Hrs) to Very Heavy rain (11-20 cm in 24 hrs) along with extremely heavy rain (21 cm or more) is very likely to occur at isolated places over Chirang & Baksa, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi & Karimganj districts. Also, Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 Hrs) to Very Heavy rain (12-20 cm in 24 hrs) is very likely to occur at isolated places over Kokrajhar, Bongaingaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Barpeta, Nalbari, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, and Karbi Anglong districts.

Meanwhile, on Cyclonic Storm ‘Remal’, the IMD’s Guwahati regional centre said, “The Deep Depression over East-Central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm “Remal” (pronounced as “Re-Mal”) over North Bay of Bengal and the same has moved nearly northwards, with a speed of 07 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 26th May, 2024 over North Bay of Bengal near latitude 19.8°N and longitude 89.3°E about 260 km southsouthwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh), 310 km south of Mongla (Bangladesh), 240 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 280 km south-southeast of Canning (West Bengal). Currently, a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph prevails around the cyclone centre. It is very likely to continue to move nearly northwards, intensify further and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara, close to southwest of Mongla (Bangladesh) by midnight of today, the 26th May 2024, as a

Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph.” The IMD also revealed that a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and the neighbouring areas at 1.5 km above mean sea level.

