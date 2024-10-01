Assam: Guwahati city to get piped gas supply by end of 2024

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The dream of piped gas connections to kitchens in the city is likely to be fulfilled within the current year, as the laying of gas pipelines is progressing well despite challenges.

This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer, North East Gas Distribution Company Limited, SK Baruah, while delivering a talk organized as part of the quarterly meeting of the Guwahati Management Association (GMA) at Pragati Edutech, RG Baruah Road.

During the talk, Baruah gave a brief account of the world energy scenario and said dependence on traditional fuels like coal and oil will continue for several more decades despite the rapid growth of alternative and renewable energy sources. The topic of his talk was “Challenges and complexities associated with the laying of gas pipelines in Guwahati and Assam, as well as potential solutions for the timely and successful completion of such projects.”

Earlier, GMA president Chiranjit Chaliha, who chaired the meet, welcomed the distinguished gathering, while working president Robin Kalita introduced the speaker. GMA director Swapan Jyoti Sarma offered the vote of thanks.

