Assam: Assam Gas Company Launches Door-to-Door Piped Cooking Gas Project in Bormura Miripathar

TINSUKIA: A door-to-door piped gas supply has been launched, an initiative by the Assam Gas Company. Gokul Chandra Swargiari, Managing Director, and Vice Chairman Indra Gogoi inaugurated the door-to-door piped cooking gas supply project. Chairman Bolin Chetia was present, marking this as a key step towards clean, efficient energy.
The project's first steps took place at Krishna Dutta's house in Barmura Miripathar. This served as the symbol of the start of this crucial initiative. The innovative project has enabled 50,000 kitchens to access gas pipe connections. Everything from Dhola Talap and Kakopathar in the south to Golaghat in Tinsukia district is covered, including the Sadiya constituency.
Getting cooking gas through a pipeline at home is easy – just register and pay an affordable fee of Rs 500. With this, people get cleaner energy directly at home, which aligns with the government's commitment to greener solutions.
To avail the convenience of piped gas, people have to pay for their gas every two months. No headaches – it's a smooth process. The establishment of this project shows that Assam Gas Company is serious about supporting sustainable progress while keeping community welfare in mind.
This move has multiple benefits. It promotes the use of cleaner energy and cuts down reliance on old-school cooking methods. The overall result is a positive impact on both health and the environment. For the inhabitants of Bormura Miripathar Dhola, it brings forward a cleaner, greener, and sustainable future.
The project is picking up speed. It's hoped to be a model for similar efforts, showing that powerful changes can happen elsewhere. The cooking gas supply piped directly to homes, reveals the government's promise. They're committed to helping everyone, lifting up communities, and making sure that everyone has a healthier, brighter future.
