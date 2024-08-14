Assam: Guwahati Commissioner of Police supervises investigation of cases

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah, along with the Joint Commissioner, conducted a thorough review of the investigation status of various cases on August 12.

The senior officers met a group of investigating officers to assess the progress made in the cases so far. They took stock of the actions already taken and provided clear instructions on the further steps needed to bring the investigations to a satisfactory conclusion.

The supervision of investigations is a regular practice undertaken by the Commissioner of Police and Joint Commissioner to ensure that cases are handled efficiently and effectively by the Guwahati Police.

