Drug peddler arrested with suspected heroin by Guwahati Police in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team from the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) from Jalukbari Police Station arrested an individual named Jyotish Kar Bubu, a resident of Pandu Rest Camp, for possession of suspected heroin. The WGPD team seized 16 vials of suspected heroin, 43 empty vials, 8 mobile phones, 1 laptop, and Rs 6,980 in cash from his possession. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

Also read: Special Task Force nabs female drug peddler, seizes heroin in Khanapara (sentinelassam.com)