Assam: Guwahati Durga Puja Samiti prepares for Golden Pagoda-themed celebration in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With only a month left for Durga Puja, the Guwahati Durga Puja Samiti at Latasil is gearing up for a grand celebration. This year’s theme is the Golden Pagoda, designed by main artist Krishna Das and his team from Koch Bihar.

The committee has been working on the preparations since August and has completed around 70% of the work. With a budget of Rs 25 lakh, the samiti expects to attract a large number of devotees, similar to last year’s daily footfall of 5 lakhs.

Speaking to The Sentinel, the committee head said, “We will feature Golden Pagoda-themed Pandal this time. The main artist name is Krishna Das, and helpers came from Koch Bihar.”

“This time the budget is 25 lakhs, and last year daily 5 lakh devotees came to visit. We will thoroughly follow the guidelines given by the DC and will allot securities, and eight CCTVs will be allotted,” said the committee.

“There will be two entry gates in the main gate, and for the mandap, one entry gate and two exit gates will be there. This time we will be hiring volunteers and private securities to celebrate the puja peacefully and grandly,” said the committee.

The puja festivities will begin on October 8 with the offering of Belbaran and continue till October 12. The Guwahati Durga Puja Samiti is all set to make this year’s celebration memorable.

