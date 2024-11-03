Assam: Guwahati Durga Puja Shines on Global Stage

Guwahati: Guwahati’s vibrant Durga Puja celebrations have achieved international recognition, placing the city prominently on the global cultural map. The Jai Hind Club Durga Puja Committee from New Colony, Pandu, has been nominated for the esteemed World Record Achiever Award 2024 for creating a magnificent 65-foot-tall idol of Lord Krishna, an ambitious feat that has captivated the admiration of visitors and judges alike, a press release stated.

The awe-inspiring idol, which merges traditional artistry with grand scale, showcases the dedication and skill of the artisans and organizers behind this celebration. Standing as one of the tallest representations of Lord Krishna, it has become a landmark attraction this festive season, drawing visitors from across the region and beyond.

This recognition underscores Guwahati’s vibrant cultural heritage and its growing prominence in the international cultural landscape. The Jai Hind Club Durga Puja Committee’s nomination for the World Record Achiever Award celebrates not only the scale of this extraordinary idol but also the spirit of innovation and devotion within the community. The committee’s achievement exemplifies the rich cultural artistry of Assam, reinforcing Guwahati’s role as a leader in celebrating and preserving India’s diverse cultural traditions on an international stage.

