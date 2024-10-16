GMC cleanses riverbanks post-Durga Puja idol immersion in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has made a significant move towards maintaining environmental sustainability and cleanliness in the city. Just a day after the Durga Puja idol immersion on October 12 and 13, the GMC swiftly cleaned up the city’s riverbanks, which typically remain littered with remnants of idols, flowers, polythene bags, and other puja essentials for days. This prompt action is a welcome change from the usual unhygienic and unpleasant situation that follows the immersion.

GMC took extensive measures to maintain cleanliness at the Kachamari ghat during the recent immersions. GMC engaged nearly 270 personnel and carried out cleaning drives on Friday in order to remove the debris from the ghat, according to a GMC official.

The GMC official said, “About 200 labourers were hired on immersion days to move the idols from the cars to the wooden ramp. In addition, 30 workers were hired and stationed at different spots to keep the area surrounding the ghat clean.”

“No pollutants were submerged in the river with the idols thanks to the efforts of the cleaning crew. To guarantee the river remained clean, they gathered all non-biodegradable materials from the puja organizing committees and properly disposed of them. This initiative was replicated at other immersion ghats in Guwahati, demonstrating GMC’s commitment to environmental sustainability,” the official added.

Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania has praised the civic body’s efforts in maintaining cleanliness at the city’s ghats during the recent immersion rituals. Even though the ceremonies continued into the wee hours of Monday, Sarania claims that enough sanitation staff was assigned to work both day and night to ensure that the ghats were cleaned promptly. The company also supplied enough lighting and labour to help move idols on the wooden ramps, ensuring a seamless and secure experience for devotees, Sarania added.

Also Read: Assam: Immersion of Durga Puja idols peaceful, to continue today in state (sentinelassam.com)