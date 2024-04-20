Assam: Guwahati Faces Mobile Network Outage Challenges

The network issue has affected areas of the city, leaving many residents confused and looking for explanations from their service providers.

Businesses have been affected by the mobile network problem, as they heavily rely on phone calls and text messages to coordinate tasks and communicate with clients. This has hindered their operations.

In the same way, people have been unable to contact their family, friends, and colleagues, which have raised concerns about their safety and well-being.

Since it’s not clear when the issue will be fixed, many people feel helpless and unsure when things will get back to normal.

People trying to reach out to service providers for information and help haven’t gotten much clarity. Customer service lines are flooded with questions and complaints from affected users.

Some people think the problem might be because of technical issues or maintenance work, but everyone is waiting for official confirmation from the authorities.