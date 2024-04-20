Nagaland: ENPO Responds to CEO’s ‘Undue Influence’ Notice

KOHIMA: The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) has replied to the notice from the office of the Nagaland chief electoral officer (CEO).

The notice from the Nagaland CEO asked ENPO to explain why they should not be penalized under a specific section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Nagaland CEO sent the show-cause notice to ENPO because the organization declared a continuous closer in Eastern Nagaland staring at 6 pm on April 18, shortly before the first phase of Lok Sabha election.