Assam: Guwahati gears up for 2nd edition of PRERANA IASOWA Marathon on February 9, 2025

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is gearing up for the second edition of the PRERANA IASOWA Guwahati Marathon, set to take place on the February 9, 2025. The event, organized by Paper Mache Pvt. Ltd. which is Assam’s only AIMS certified marathon, promises to be bigger and grander than 2024, uniting both professional and amateur runners in a celebration of the Assamese community spirit and especially the joy of running.

The event was honored by the Commissioner of Police, Diganta Borah, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The celebrated Olympic medalist, Lovlina Borgohain, joined as the Guest of Honor. The president of Prerana IASOWA, Nirmala Kota, delivered the keynote speech highlighting the impact of a marathon on social causes and community wellness. She was quoted saying, “We are thrilled to be a part of the Guwahati Marathon 2025. This event not only promotes physical fitness but also serves as a platform to support meaningful social causes. We look forward to seeing enthusiastic participation from all quarters.”

The co-founder of Vantage Circle, Anjan Pathak, addressed the audience announcing their support to participative sports in the state. “As an avid runner myself, I believe these events are more than just races, and I always encourage our employees to participate. Being a proud powered by sponsor, Vantage Circle aims to inspire everyone to stay active, push their boundaries and connect with others in a meaningful way.”

This edition will also witness the involvement of a renowned race director, Surpreet Singh Khalsa. With the launch of the official website, aspiring participants can now access all necessary details and secure their spot in this prestigious event at www.theguwahatimarathon.com.

Also Read: Assam: Women’s half marathon organized in Golaghat (sentinelassam.com)