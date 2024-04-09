Assam: Women’s half marathon organized in Golaghat

GOLAGHAT : A women’s half marathon competition was organized on Monday under the initiative of Hemprabha Barbara Girls’ College of Golaghat district in association with SVEEP cell of Golaghat election district and district sports department.

The marathon competition titled “Dhatika” was organized to raise voting awareness among voters for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Runners from different parts of the state participated in the competition. Pahi Keont of Nagaon district bagged the first position in the competition and Lakshmi Bhumij and Fulmoni Orang of Tinsukia district bagged the second and third position respectively. In addition, seven participatory incentive awards were given away.

