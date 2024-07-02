Assam: Guwahati Jal Board announces hydro test for water pipelines in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) has warned the residents and business establishments near the Piyoli Phukan Road-Holy Child School pipeline of potential leakages because of a hydro test. They are conducting the test on the 1500-mm-diameter MS transmission main pipe stretching from Piyoli Phukan Road to Holy Child School from Monday, July 1 to Wednesday, July 3. The test is part of the essential maintenance of the water supply pipeline. It was assured that if the public detects any leakages, these will be promptly addressed and rectified by their maintenance teams.

