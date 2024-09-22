Assam: Guwahati Jal Board draws flak over safety concerns & malfunctioning

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) faces criticism as its water infrastructure projects continue to be plagued by safety concerns and frequent malfunctions. Residents are growing increasingly frustrated with the endless excavation works that have yet to reach a satisfactory conclusion, and new allegations of potential safety violations at several project sites have surfaced.

According to an anonymous source with past experience in the department, contractors are not consistently adhering to safety standards required for pipe installation. Water pipes are meant to be laid at a minimum depth of 1.5 metres underground, but instances have occurred where pipes have been laid too close to the surface, resulting in repeated water leakages and structural vulnerabilities.

Despite GJB officials dismissing concerns, stating that the project is still in the “testing” stage, the public remains skeptical. The constant disruption caused by the GJB’s works has turned large areas of the city into construction zones, with no end in sight. Residents have expressed frustration, saying, “We’ve been living in this mess for over a year now, and every time they finish a section, it feels like they’re back to dig it up again.”

The GJB has faced criticism over safety issues in the past, including a tragic incident where a minor died due to contractor carelessness. Another incident in the Kharguli area resulted in a landslide, damaging homes and displacing families.

New allegations have emerged that some site engineers are providing unauthorized water connections without necessary documentation. While the GJB has denied these accusations, the claims raise questions about accountability and oversight within the department.

