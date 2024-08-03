Guwahati Jal Board Announces Hydro Testing on Major Pipelines, Requests Public Cooperation

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) notified to conduct a hydro test from August 1, 2024, to August 5, 2024, on a 700-mm-diameter MS pipe for feeder Main from Geetanagar Reservoir 1 to Gurukul School. Again, GJB notified that they would be conducting another hydro test from August 2, 2024, to August 9, 2024, on a 1500/1400-mm-diameter MS pipe for Transmission Main extending from Holy Child School to Chandmari traffic point. During the testing period, leakages of water may occur at a few locations, which shall be fixed by the GJB team immediately. GJB has asked all the respected citizens and esteemed consumers to kindly cooperate with the team during the said exercise.

Also Read: Successful Conclusion of Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Programme for Defence Personnel at IIE

Also watch: