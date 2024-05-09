Assam: Guwahati Lok Sabha seat registers 78.39 percent voting

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency registered a 78.39 percent turnout in the Lok Sabha poll that concluded on Tuesday. The turnout of male voters is 78.89 percent, that of female voters is 77.91 percent, and 12.07 percent of the third gender, said the Election Department, Assam.

The Assembly segment-wise breakup of the voter turnouts in this Lok Sabha constituency is: 87.04 percent in Goalpara West (ST), 85.99 percent in Dudhnoi (ST), 89.89 percent in Chamaria, 80.70 percent in Boko-Chhaygaon, 80.09 percent in Palasbari, 69.79 percent in Dispur, 76.94 percent in Dimoria (SC), 67.93 percent in New Guwahati, 71.24 percent in Guwahati Central, and 76.50 percent in Jalukbari.

As many as 15,96,664 of the total 20,36,846 voters in the constituency-7,89,861 males, 8,06,796 females, and only seven third-gender voters-cast their votes in this Lok Sabha constituency.

The Assembly segment that registered the highest voter turnout in Guwahati Lok Sabha Constituency is Chamaria, with 89.89 percent voting. The total number of voters in this Assembly segment is 2,34,218, and as many as 2,10,538 of them exercised their franchise.

The New Guwahati Assembly segment registered the lowest voter turnout of 67.93 percent in the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency. Only 1,32,243 of the 1,94,683 voters in the assembly segment cast their votes.

