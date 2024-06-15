Assam: Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania unveils waste management fleet in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a landmark move towards urban cleanliness and environmental sustainability, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania unveiled a state-of-the-art waste management fleet. He launched two advanced mechanised road-sweeping machines and 60 e-Light Commercial Vehicles (E-LCVs) for door-to-door waste collection.

Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is among the first in the country to utilise e-LCVs for household garbage collection.

“The mechanised road sweeping machines, procured at a cost of Rs. 5.87 crore, will significantly enhance the cleanliness of major roads within the GMC jurisdiction. These machines are designed to effectively mitigate dust and ensure efficient street sweeping, thereby contributing to the overall cleanliness of the city. In addition, the introduction of 60 e-LCVs, acquired at a cost of Rs. 6.69 crore, marks a significant improvement in Guwahati’s waste management capabilities. These electric vehicles will not only boost the city’s aesthetic appeal but also address air pollution issues. As a non-attainment city under the National Clean Air Programme, Guwahati’s adoption of electric vehicles for waste management is a crucial step towards reducing fossil fuel emissions and promoting sustainability. GMC also plans to establish fast charging stations to support the efficient use of e-LCVs, further advancing the city’s sustainability goals,” mentioned a statement.

The event was graced by several prominent figures, including the Deputy Speaker, Member, Mayor-in-Council, Joint Commissioners, Municipal Secretary, Collector, Assistant Commissioners, Executive Engineer of Janxala Branch, and Assistant Executive Engineer of Janxala Branch.

The mayor emphasised the initiative’s significance for public health and environmental protection. He highlighted GMC’s ongoing efforts to improve civic services and tackle air pollution under the National Clean Air Programme, striving to enhance the quality of life for Guwahati’s residents.

