Assam: GMC’s cleanliness efforts fall short amid waterlogging in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is taking vigorous steps to maintain cleanliness and orderliness in the city. Recently, the committed enforcement team tackled encroachments in the Lankeshwar area of Jalukbari, located in Division 1.

Responding to public complaints, GMC organized a successful cleanliness drive aimed at improving the condition of drains and roads in Division 1. This initiative highlights the corporation's commitment to ensuring a clean and healthy environment for all residents.

Similarly, a focused cleaning drive took place at 11th Bye Lane, Lakhimi Nagar, Kahilipara, further emphasizing GMC's resolve. In another part of the city, Division 5, a street cleaning drive was led by the Assistant Commissioner and Safai Karmi targeted the Greater Vashistha (GVP) area. This effort resulted in a thorough cleaning, demonstrating the proactive approach of GMC to addressing cleanliness.

However, despite these dedicated efforts, residents of Guwahati continue to grapple with a persistent and pressing issue: waterlogging. The city faces severe waterlogging, almost immediately after any downpour, a problem that has remained unaddressed by GMC for years. The monsoon season brings particular distress to areas like Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Hatigaon, Rukmininagar, Chandmari, and various other localities, leading to significant inconvenience for the residents. While GMC's cleanliness drives are going on, they have yet to implement effective long-term solutions to combat waterlogging. The ongoing struggle with water accumulation highlights the need for more robust and strategic measures. Residents are urging GMC to prioritize this issue and develop comprehensive strategies to mitigate the impact of waterlogging, which disrupts daily life and poses health hazards.

While GMC's efforts in maintaining cleanliness are evident and appreciated, the need for a bigger approach to address waterlogging remains crucial. The citizens of Guwahati are hopeful that GMC will take swift and decisive action to alleviate this persistent problem, ensuring a safer and a more comfortable living environment for all.

Also Read: Assam: Massive flooding triggered by overnight rains bring Guwahati city to a standstill (sentinelassam.com)