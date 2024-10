Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducted an eviction drive recently against illegal vendors at Chandmari.

GMC urged all vendors to obtain proper permissions and conduct their business at authorized locations only. They said that vending along roadsides without proper permissions will be a punishable offence.

