Guwahati School Faces Traffic Chaos and Footpath Encroachment Due to Increasing Street Vendors

Guwahati: Gopal Boro Government Higher Secondary School at Ganeshguri in Guwahati is grappling with the twin problems of traffic chaos and illegal occupation of the footpath by street vendors. The number of street vendors selling fruits, vegetables, stationery goods, and processed food items has increased manifold in the vicinity of the schools.

To cap it all, the school, with thousands of students, experiences traffic congestion during break times and school hours when the road that runs in front of the school teems with honking cars and other vehicles from nose to tail, the school authorities said, adding that the students walking along busy roads with pavements and roadside spaces occupied by the street vendors is fraught with danger. The constant honking of vehicles adds to the noise pollution in the area.

Being in close proximity to Dispur Police Station, the school has to face congestion due to the illegal parking of three- and four-wheelers on the streets. People going shopping also park their vehicles on the road as often as not. When people purchase goods from vendors standing along the roadside, they reduce the effective carriageway, causing traffic jams. Speaking to The Sentinel, school authorities said that they repeatedly complained about the situation to the police, but to no avail. The lack of designated street vending zones has created a chaotic environment, making it difficult for students to leave the school premises safely.

